Universal (NYSE:UVV) vs. Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Head to Head Review

Universal and Seaboard are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Universal pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Seaboard pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Universal pays out 77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Seaboard pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Universal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

80.7% of Universal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Seaboard shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Universal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Seaboard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal and Seaboard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal $1.98 billion 0.68 $87.41 million $4.02 13.63 Seaboard $9.23 billion 0.49 $570.00 million $490.36 7.88

Seaboard has higher revenue and earnings than Universal. Seaboard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Universal and Seaboard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Universal and Seaboard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal 4.83% 8.02% 4.43% Seaboard 6.18% 13.47% 7.99%

Risk and Volatility

Universal has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seaboard has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seaboard beats Universal on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal (Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world. The Ingredients Operations segment provides customers with a variety of plant-based ingredients for both human and pet consumption. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Seaboard (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

