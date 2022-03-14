Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $884,400.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $100.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average is $207.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,779,000 after acquiring an additional 340,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,266,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.