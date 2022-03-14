Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $20.23 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $826.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 134.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

