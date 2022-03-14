VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112,145 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,649,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,523,000 after acquiring an additional 651,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,559,000 after buying an additional 282,369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,789,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,015. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $222.82 and a one year high of $318.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.22 and its 200-day moving average is $281.21.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.