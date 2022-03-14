VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 353.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 218,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after buying an additional 170,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after buying an additional 81,707 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 162.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $54.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $53.84 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.