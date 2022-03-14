Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $121.37

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.37 and last traded at $121.61, with a volume of 3727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $136.63.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 275.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 444,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,305,000 after buying an additional 326,600 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,132,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,806,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after buying an additional 89,197 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,981,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.