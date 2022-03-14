Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $230.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.