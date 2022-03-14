Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 61.1% in February

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 559,700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the February 13th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,451,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $53.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 251,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $6,289,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 149,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.