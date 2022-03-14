Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after acquiring an additional 209,190 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

