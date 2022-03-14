Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 226.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.30. 135,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,441. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

