Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Vectrus alerts:

VEC opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.26. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vectrus by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vectrus by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vectrus by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.