Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday.
VEC opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.26. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.65.
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
