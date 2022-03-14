Ventas, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ventas in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Ventas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ventas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.