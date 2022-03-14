Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS VEOEY traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEOEY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

