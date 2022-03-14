VerifyMe (VRME) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare VerifyMe to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VerifyMe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe 501.02% 22.43% 21.78% VerifyMe Competitors 33.45% 11.14% 1.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VerifyMe and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $340,000.00 -$5.90 million 6.21 VerifyMe Competitors $1.11 billion $14.76 million 8.52

VerifyMe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VerifyMe and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe Competitors 92 376 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 30.45%. Given VerifyMe’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VerifyMe has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe’s peers have a beta of 3.23, suggesting that their average share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VerifyMe peers beat VerifyMe on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

VerifyMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

