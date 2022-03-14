Veriti Management LLC Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $184.03. The company had a trading volume of 91,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.44 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.47 and a 200 day moving average of $201.98. The company has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

