Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.7% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.61. 267,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,658. The company has a market capitalization of $401.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

