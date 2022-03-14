VerusCoin (VRSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,763.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $59.72 million and $18,763.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00045506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.61 or 0.06659467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,570.27 or 1.00076418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00041000 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,289,233 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

