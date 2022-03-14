Viacoin Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and $6,466.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.40 or 0.00267826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001293 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001667 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

