Vidulum (VDL) Market Capitalization Tops $4.33 Million

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $4.33 million and $16,390.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00033390 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000916 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

