Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCZ. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 359,524 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 420,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,299,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 247,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,192,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 448,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE NCZ opened at $4.10 on Monday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.