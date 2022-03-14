Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $388.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

