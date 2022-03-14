Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 1,883 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX opened at $53.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.