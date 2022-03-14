Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $805,000.

EFAV stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

