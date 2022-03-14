Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

