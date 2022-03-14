Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 37 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $423.06 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

