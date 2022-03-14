Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $95.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.54 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13.

