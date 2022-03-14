Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.73 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

