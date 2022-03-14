Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vita Coco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

COCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $7,449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $8,289,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

