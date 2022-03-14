Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €13.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.30 ($14.46) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
VIV stock opened at €11.53 ($12.53) on Thursday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($18.32) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($27.03). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.59.
About Vivendi
