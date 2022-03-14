Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIVHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.93) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

