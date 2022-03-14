Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

NYSE VCRA opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,084,000 after purchasing an additional 218,628 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 17.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,282,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,160,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,417,000 after acquiring an additional 861,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

