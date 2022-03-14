Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) to post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $7.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

VMC traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.92. The stock had a trading volume of 691,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.76. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,575,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,624,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.