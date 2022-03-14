VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Million

Brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) to announce $4.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.40 million and the lowest is $3.88 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $17.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of VYNE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,917. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics (Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.