W. P. Carey Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of W. P. Carey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPC. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $79.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 83,155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 102,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

