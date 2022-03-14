WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.14

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.08.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

