Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Up 5.4%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.51. 20,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,688,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock worth $178,545,409. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.