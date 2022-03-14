WAX (WAXP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.91 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $525.73 million and approximately $26.91 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00032099 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,866,897,630 coins and its circulating supply is 1,971,855,534 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

