Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $241,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after buying an additional 737,686 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 830,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after buying an additional 630,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,536,000 after buying an additional 626,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE:SPR opened at $42.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.