Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 88.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $50.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

