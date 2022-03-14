Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 326 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1,527.5% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 59,345 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEMV stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.