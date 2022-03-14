Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$40.00 to C$52.00.

2/25/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.50 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00.

2/16/2022 – Teck Resources was given a new C$64.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

2/3/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$34.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$40.00.

1/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

1/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$53.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.71. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$21.86 and a 1 year high of C$54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.