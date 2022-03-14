Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 1,297 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $166.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

