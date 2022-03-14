Welch & Forbes LLC Has $54.35 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.17% of Ball worth $54,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average is $92.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

