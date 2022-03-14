Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 3,094 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.18% of Cognex worth $24,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 157.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cognex by 25.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 93.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.21. 8,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Cognex Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.