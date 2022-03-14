Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ERH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.27. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,902. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.