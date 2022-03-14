Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

HEES opened at $42.61 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $459,322.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

