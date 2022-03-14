Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.92 Billion

Brokerages predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $17.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.59 billion and the highest is $18.56 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $73.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.75 billion to $75.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $78.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.07 billion to $83.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. 1,624,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,628,625. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after buying an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

