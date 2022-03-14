Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

WDOFF opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

