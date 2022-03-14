Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Shares of WTE stock traded up C$0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting C$31.77. 154,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,356. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.56. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$16.30 and a 52-week high of C$32.35.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.