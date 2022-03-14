Weybosset Research & Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,978 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $58.54. 17,798,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,744,783. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $253.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

